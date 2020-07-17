Substitute teachers needed in public schools, applications open

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is working hard to ensure there is a teacher in every classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the virus continues to spread rapidly.

The DBE is calling on all unemployed teachers to register on the National Recruitment Database (NRD) for temporary employment as substitute educators in a public school.

“The length of the appointment will depend on the needs of the school you’re appointed in,” the department said.

Remuneration will be per the conditions of the State.

The applicant must possess a teaching qualification, have no criminal record and be registered with the South African Council for Educators (SACE) to qualify.

The application form is available on https://www.education.gov.za/resources/forms.aspx and it should be submitted to NRD@dbe.gov.za with the copies of the academic record, qualification certificate and SACE certificate.

“Your information will be made available to all provinces in which you choose to be employed,” the department said.

In June, DBE Minister Angie Motshekga made an undertaking that additional substitute posts would be made available to assist in filling in for staff who are absent due to illness, age and comorbidities.

“Comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease are the three most commonly associated with serious illness if one contracts COVID-19,” Motshekga said last month.

She said the department received 1 887 applications from teachers who have applied to work from home in the Free State, 237 applications from Mpumalanga, while the Northern Cape has registered 1 495 teachers with comorbidities. – SAnews.gov.za