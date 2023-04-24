Strides made in mental health sector since Life Esidimeni tragedy

Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, has described the Life Esidimeni tragedy as one of the most painful tragedies that befell South Africa and a misfortune that should never be repeated.

“Today, as in 2016, we firmly believe that this tragedy should not have happened, and we wait for the completion of the judicial inquest,” the Minister said on Monday, addressing the National Mental Health Conference in Kempton Park.

The Minister said the Mental Health Care Act, Act No.17 of 2002 brought a caring aspect to mental health services.

“The Act is human rights-orientated and promotes community-based care, treatment and rehabilitation over institutional care where possible. It also emphasises the integration of mental health care into general healthcare services as a way to improve access to mental health services and reduce stigma and discrimination against mental illness.”

A total of 144 people died at psychiatric facilities after the Gauteng Department of Health terminated a contract with Life Esidimeni – a long-term psychiatric care hospital, which provided highly specialised chronic care to mental health care users.

The provincial department transferred the patients to non-government organisations (NGOs) and other psychiatric hospitals.

Phaahla said government has substantially improved governance and human resources for mental health over the past few years.

In the area of governance, he said they are advised and supported by the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Mental Health (MAC), which Professor Solomon Tshimong Rataemane chairs.

To ensure the required intersectoral collaboration, the Department of Health has established an interdepartmental committee on mental health and also working with law enforcement.

In addition, all nine provinces have established intersectoral mental health forums comprising public and civil society stakeholders.

The Minister said the Mental Health Services Grant established in 2018 intends to increase human resources at the “coalface”. It will also ensure that staff at the primary health care level are trained to improve their skills in early identification, management, and referral of those that need higher-level interventions.

“The grant has enabled us to contract psychiatrists, psychologists, registered counsellors, social workers and occupational therapists to complement the available primary healthcare staff that render mental health services in primary healthcare facilities.”

The grant is also used to pay contract specialists to assist with the backlog of forensic mental observations.

“Another area where the health system is doing well is in the availability of psychotropic medication.”

Meanwhile, he said despite these policy reforms, South Africa is still facing several challenges in the area of mental health.

In the process of developing the newly approved Policy Framework and Strategy for mental health, which spans the period 2023 to 2030, the Department of Health, together with the nine provincial departments of health, documented the situation regarding mental health services.

The report highlighted both the strengths and weaknesses of South Africa’s mental health programme.

Areas requiring more significant effort are, improving awareness about mental health promotion, prevention of mental illness, where to access care and reduction of stigma.

There are limitations in available beds as well as the quality of infrastructure, while the scourge of drug addiction aggravates this situation.

He said all provinces have at least one facility rendering services for people with dual diagnosis except Mpumalanga, which refers patients to Gauteng.

Also, Phaahla stated that the equitable distribution of such resources needs attention.

For instance, the Western Cape and Gauteng have 50 and 72 psychiatrists in the public sector respectively, while the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga respectively have three and four psychiatrists.

The Minister highlighted the absence of data, which makes it impossible for South Africa to accurately record its mental health incidence and prevalence and this leads to misleading interpretations.

The department, together with the nine provincial departments, is currently building on the strengths of the implementation of the 2013 to 2020 Mental Health Policy Framework and Strategy, through the performance of the newly approved Mental Health Policy Framework and Strategy 2023 to 2030.

“I want to assure you that the Department of Health will continue to prioritise mental health. Mental health is central in our efforts towards achieving a long and healthy life for all South Africans.” – SAnews.gov.za