Steenhuisen welcomes new PPECB board ahead of centenary milestone

Friday, May 8, 2026

As the Perishable Products Export Control Board (PPECB) prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary in June, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has congratulated and welcomed the organisation’s newly appointed board members.

Established in June 1926, the PPECB is entering its second century of service as a linchpin of South Africa’s export and trade infrastructure, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Agriculture continues to play a central role in the country’s economy, serving as an engine for job creation and source of foreign exchange.

As the world’s trade landscape shifts, the role of the PPECB in providing independent, internationally recognised quality certification and cold chain management has never been more crucial.

The newly constituted board brings together a wealth of expertise and knowledge across the agricultural, agro-processing, and marine value chains. Their collective experience is a strategic asset as the country pursues new market access and seeks to expand existing international markets.

“I want to congratulate our new board members on taking up this mantle. They are stepping into leadership roles at an institution that has spent a century building trust in the South African export certificate,” Steenhuisen said.

With global trade becoming increasingly complex, the Minister emphasised that the calibre of the new board is a direct response to the need for high-level technical and strategic expertise.

The PPECB Board of Directors comprises the following members:

• Anton Kruger (Ministerial Representative): Former Fresh Produce Exporters' Forum CEO, with 14 years of executive experience;

• Jill Atwood-Palm (Processed Products): SA Fruit and Vegetable Canners Export Council General Manager, with 25 years’ experience in agro-processing;

• Albert Coetzee (Citrus Industry): Agricultural economist focusing on international sustainability regulations;

• Jacques du Preez (Pome and Stone Fruit): Expert in market access and negotiating international trade protocols;

• Lindie Stroebel (Subtropical Fruit): Senior executive with a focus on global supply footprints;

• Michael Vorster (Table Grape Industry): Experienced producer and chairperson within the table grape sector;

• Werner van Rooyen (Pome and Stone Fruit): Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Fresh Produce Exporters' Forum and logistics specialist;

• Jolanda Andrag (Exporters' Representative): COO of AgriSA, bringing extensive experience in public policy and development finance;

• Bonga Mavume (Marine Industry): Founder of Nalitha Fishing Group with 20 years’ experience in food manufacturing; and

• Pheladi Tlomatsane (Citrus Industry): Compliance and governance specialist with over 15 years’ experience in the sector.

“The Ministry is confident that this board will provide the needed steady and innovative vision to bolster South Africa’s reputation as a world-class exporter of premium perishable goods,” Steenhuisen said. – SAnews.gov.za

