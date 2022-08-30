Stats SA releases Victims of Crime report

Statistics have shown that about 1.4 million incidents of housebreaking, affecting 983 000 households ,have occurred in South Africa during the 2021/22 financial year.

This is according to the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey (GPSJS) 2021/22 Victims of Crime Report released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday.

The survey was conducted in about 30 000 households across the nine provinces.

The agency said the 1.4 million incidents translate to at least 5.4% of households in the country, with just under 60% of these incidents reported to police.

The report also reveals the extent of crimes in the home over the past financial year.

“An estimated 205 000 incidents of home robberies [that is, while occupants are at home] occurred, affecting 155 000 households. The number of affected households represents 0.9% of all households in the country.

“[A total] 42 000 households experienced the theft of motor vehicles in a total of 42 000 incidents. Less than 1% of all households in the country experienced theft of motor vehicles. About 57% of households that experienced theft of motor vehicles reported some or all incidents to the police, which is a 33.8 percentage point decrease compared to the previous year,” the agency said.

In terms of individual crime levels, the report highlights that these crimes are also climbing with theft of a motor vehicle the only category to show a decline.

“An estimated 1 331 000 incidences of theft of personal property occurred in 2021/22, affecting 1 105 000 individuals aged 16 years and older. The number of affected individuals represents 2.6% of the population. A total of 246 000 individuals experienced street robbery in a total of 295 000 incidents,” the report said.

Furthermore, some 20 000 incidents of murder and 12 000 incidents of sexual offences were also indicated.

The statistics also revealed an increase in consumer fraud with more individuals falling victim to a financial scam than those who experienced a car hijacking in 2021/22.

“A total of 376 000 individuals experienced consumer fraud in a total of 844 000 incidents. Results show that 44.2% of the victims reported some or all incidents to the police, which is a 2.9 percentage point increase compared to the previous year.

“The number individuals that experienced hijacking increased from 64 000 in 2020/21 to 134 000 in 2021/22. An estimated 137 000 hijackings occurred in 2021/22, affecting 134 000 persons. About 63% of the victims reported some or all incidences to the police,” the report said.

Feeling safe

The statistics revealed that despite these incidents, most South Africans – about 81% – still feel safe walking in their neighbourhood during the day with only some 36%, however, feel safe doing so in the evening.

“Females in general felt safer walking alone in their neighbourhood than males during the day. Similarly, rural residents had a greater feeling of safety walking alone in their areas when it is dark than residents in urban areas. About 30,4% of the population indicated that they only walk during safer hours,” Stats SA reported.

The Stats SA report also indicates that about half of South Africans are taking steps to protect themselves.

“About 48% indicated that they have done something to protect themselves…and 28.8% indicated they have taken physical protection measures for their home as the main thing they have done to protect themselves against crime. Only 3.8% indicated they carry a weapon (gun, knife, screwdriver, or blade) as the main thing they have done to protect themselves against crime,” the report said. – SAnews.gov.za