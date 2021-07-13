State vows tough action in prison officials' attack

Tuesday, July 13, 2021
File image.

The Department of Correctional Services says an attack on two officials at Durban Correctional Centre was thwarted this morning.

The two officials were stabbed by remand detainees during unlock.

The department says the incident is opportunistic and warns that it will not be tolerated.

“The remandees behind this barbaric act have been identified and they will face disciplinary processes and be criminally charged.

“We shall never be apologetic about our resolve to restore order within the means available to us whenever the State is attacked,” the department said. 

The department says it will unleash the necessary force against those who attack its officials. – SAnews.gov.za

