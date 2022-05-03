Stage two load shedding to be implemented tonight

Eskom is expected to implement stage two load shedding from 5pm this evening until the early hours of next Monday morning.

This after the energy supplier lost generation capacity at several power stations.

“This load shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to delays in returning generators to service as well as breakdowns of nine generators.

“Since [Monday], a generation unit each at Lethabo, Tutuka, Ingula, Drakensberg, Arnot as well as two units each at Hendrina and Matla power stations suffered breakdowns. Further, delays in returning generators to service at Arnot, Kendal and three units at Tutuka power stations have added to the capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

The power utility explained that this led to an unexpected loss of at least 15 067MW of capacity with a further 3875MW of energy on a maintenance outage.

“Eskom expects to return as many of these units to service as possible over the next few days. We also expect to rely on the use of emergency generating reserves to limit the stage of load shedding during this period.

“Eskom would again like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore request the public to continue using electricity sparingly to reduce the occurrence of load shedding. Eskom will promptly inform the public should there be any further significant developments,” Eskom said. – SAnews.gov.za