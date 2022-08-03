Stage two load shedding this afternoon

Eskom has announced that it will implement load shedding from this afternoon after the power utility faced some challenges at several power stations.

“Due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage two load shedding will be implemented during the evening peak period of 4pm to midnight this afternoon and at the same time tomorrow. Eskom will promptly communicate any further significant changes.

“The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Koeberg and Kusile power stations, as well as the unplanned outage of a generation unit each at Camden, Medupi and two units each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations have exacerbated the capacity constraints. Some generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days,” Eskom said.

The power utility had warned on Tuesday that load shedding could be implemented at short notice, should generation units face problems with returning to service.

Currently, at least 15 501MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns, with a further 2 931MW of energy out on planned maintenance.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially during these uncertain times on the power system,” Eskom said. – SAnews.gov.za