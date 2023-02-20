Stage 6 load shedding implemented 'until further notice'

Eskom has announced that Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented until further notice.

This as the power utility has buckled under the pressure of the breakdown of some eight power generation units at power stations and coal supply challenges.

“Since Sunday afternoon, a generating unit each at Arnot, Hendrina, Lethabo and Majuba [power stations] as well as two units at Camden power station suffered breakdowns and were taken offline for repairs.

“Further, two generating units at Lethabo power station were shut down due to coal constraints as the New Vaal Mine that has been supplying the station has been unable to deliver the expected amount of coal during the past week because of heavy rains,” Eskom said.

The power utility added that the three remaining units at Lethabo power station are now running at minimum capacity “and are at risk of shut down should the coal supply constraints not be resolved”.

Breakdowns at power stations have rendered some 21 243MW of capacity offline with a further 3556MW offline due to maintenance.

“Given the high number of breakdowns, there is a possibility of further changes of the stage of load shedding at short notice. A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur,” Eskom said. – SAnews.gov.za