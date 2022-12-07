Stage 6 load shedding implemented from midday

Eskom announced on Thursday that it will implement Stage 6 load shedding from noon until further notice.

“This is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves,” a brief statement by the power utility read.

This comes after Eskom plunged the country into Stage 4 on Wednesday.

The state-owned power utility said it will publish a full statement in due course. – SAnews.gov.za