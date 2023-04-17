Stage 5 and 6 load shedding to be implemented

Eskom is expected to implement various stages of Stage 5 and 6 load shedding until further notice.

Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented between 5am and 4pm everyday with Stage 6 following between 4pm and 5am every morning.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Camden, Koeberg and Medupi power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, two generating units at Kriel Power Station were taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints, however the team is working around the clock to ensure that these units are returned to service as soon as possible,” Eskom said on Monday.

Breakdowns have taken some 17 325MW of generating capacity offline with a further 5457MW unavailable due to scheduled maintenance.

Eskom has urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly during this period.

“We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system, as this is assisting in avoiding higher stages of load shedding,” the power utility said. – SAnews.gov.za