Stage 5 and 6 load shedding to be implemented

Monday, April 17, 2023

Eskom is expected to implement various stages of Stage 5 and 6 load shedding until further notice.

Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented between 5am and 4pm everyday with Stage 6 following between 4pm and 5am every morning.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Camden, Koeberg and Medupi power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, two generating units at Kriel Power Station were taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints, however the team is working around the clock to ensure that these units are returned to service as soon as possible,” Eskom said on Monday.

Breakdowns have taken some 17 325MW of generating capacity offline with a further 5457MW unavailable due to scheduled maintenance.

Eskom has urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly during this period.

“We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system, as this is assisting in avoiding higher stages of load shedding,” the power utility said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

President Ramaphosa signs Electoral Amendment Bill into law

1477 Views
17 Apr 2023

NPA Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes R165m assets from World Cup accommodation corruption accused

1247 Views
17 Apr 2023

National Orders recipients announced

1703 Views
16 Apr 2023

Social grants to increase, Social Relief of Distress Grant to stay until 2024

78891 Views
22 Feb 2023

Apply online to replace your lost, damaged certificates issued by Umalusi

46222 Views
02 Apr 2023

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

111396 Views
19 Jul 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter