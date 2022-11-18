Stage 4 load shedding until further notice

Friday, November 18, 2022

Eskom says Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until further notice.

The power utility explained that the intensified rotational power cuts are due to a high level of breakdowns at power stations, delays in return to service and the depletion of emergency reserves.

“Since Friday morning a generating unit each at Kendal and Kriel were taken offline for repairs. Delays in returning to service a unit each at Arnot, Grootvlie, Hendrina and Tutuka power stations have contributed to capacity constraints.

“Changes in the stages of load shedding will be more erratic due to the absence of the buffer that is normally provided by the diesel generation capacity between generating unit breakdowns. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes,” Eskom said.

By Friday afternoon, Eskom reported breakdowns had taken some 15 320MW of capacity offline with a further 4877MW taken off for maintenance. – SAnews.gov.za

