Stage 4 load shedding to be implemented this afternoon

Eskom says stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 16:00 on Monday.

Thereafter, Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented until 05:00 on Tuesday.

“The pattern of Stage 4 load shedding from 05:00 to 16:00 and Stage 5 load shedding from 16:00 to 05:00 will be repeated until further notice,” said the power utility on Sunday.

It said a further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur.

Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Arnot Power Station was successfully returned to service. During the same period a generating unit each at Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.

The return to service of a generating unit each at Duvha, Medupi, Tutuka and two units at Hendrina power stations are delayed, said Eskom.

“The repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique is continuing and is anticipated to be completed by early next week.

“Breakdowns currently increased to 17 008MW of generating capacity while 4 600MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.”

Eskom thanked South Africans for continuing to use electricity sparingly to help alleviate the pressure on the power system. – SAnews.gov.za