Eskom is expected to implement Stage 3 and 4 load shedding over the weekend.

Stage 3 load shedding is expected to be implemented from 5am to 4pm on Saturday, with Stage 4 returning from 4pm to 5am on Sunday morning.

Eskom said currently, breakdowns at power stations remain high, keeping the country at Stage 5 and 4 until Friday.

Unplanned breakdowns amount to some 17 149MW, while planned maintenance outages amount to 4 950MW.

“In the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

“Breakdowns of a unit each at Duvha, Lethabo and Majuba caused units to be taken offline for repairs. The delay in returning to service a unit each at Kendal and Duvha power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said. – SAnews.gov.za