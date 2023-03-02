Stage 3 and 4 load shedding over the weekend

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Eskom is expected to implement Stage 3 and 4 load shedding over the weekend.

Stage 3 load shedding is expected to be implemented from 5am to 4pm on Saturday, with Stage 4 returning from 4pm to 5am on Sunday morning.

Eskom said currently, breakdowns at power stations remain high, keeping the country at Stage 5 and 4 until Friday.

Unplanned breakdowns amount to some 17 149MW, while planned maintenance outages amount to 4 950MW.

“In the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

“Breakdowns of a unit each at Duvha, Lethabo and Majuba caused units to be taken offline for repairs. The delay in returning to service a unit each at Kendal and Duvha power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Social grants to increase, Social Relief of Distress Grant to stay until 2024

58959 Views
22 Feb 2023

Land released for KZN human settlement development

399 Views
02 Mar 2023

Mchunu to inspect water projects in Mpumalanga, Limpopo

472 Views
02 Mar 2023

Fuel price increases announced

2359 Views
28 Feb 2023

SARS, NPA ID arrest woman on R17 million tax fraud allegations

459 Views
02 Mar 2023

Stage 3 and 4 load shedding over the weekend

282 Views
02 Mar 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter