Stage 2 load shedding until midnight

Eskom says due to the breakdown of four generation units this morning, contributing to the capacity constraints, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented today from 10:00 until midnight.

Starting tomorrow until Sunday night, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until midnight.

According to Eskom, there is likelihood that the stage of load shedding might need to be increased during the evening peaks.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items,” Eskom said in a statement.

A generation unit each at the Kendal and Matimba, as well as two units at the Matla Power Station broke down this morning. This reduced generation capacity by 2 400MW adding to the ongoing capacity constraints.

There has been a delay in returning to service a unit at Kusile Power Station which is now expected to return to service tomorrow.

“We currently now have 3 630MW on planned maintenance, while another 2 277MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said.

Eskom cautioned the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks.

“We would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 - 10:00 in the mornings and 16: 00 – 22:00 in the evenings,” Eskom said. – SAnews.gov.za