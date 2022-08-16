Stage 2 load shedding implemented

Eskom has announced that it will be implementing stage 2 load shedding following breakdowns at generation units at some of its power stations.

The power utility is currently battling the unavailability of some 14 182MW of energy due to breakdowns, with a further 4 550MW of energy unavailable due to planned maintenance outages.

“Eskom cautions the public that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 4pm to midnight this evening. There is also a high probability that load shedding will require to be implemented during the same time on both Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Eskom will promptly communicate should a need arise,” Eskom said.

The power supplier explained that numerous breakdowns have left the power grid under severe pressure with the cold front hitting the country contributing to increased demand.

“The breakdowns of a single generation unit at Arnot Power Station and three at Tutuka Power Station during the last 24 hours, as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system,” Eskom said.

Eskom has called on communities “to continue using electricity sparingly”, as it works to stabilise the grid. - SAnews.gov.za