Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday and Thursday

Due to the persistent shortage of generation capacity, Eskom said Stage 2 load shedding will continue tonight and Thursday from 16:00 to 00:00.

Thereafter, the State-owned entity said Stage 1 power cuts will be implemented on Friday from 16:00 to 00:00.

"To the extent possible, Eskom will endeavour to limit load shedding to night time to have minimal impact on the economy and population," Eskom said, adding that it will publish a further update on Friday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur.

According to the entity, a generation unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile, Matla and Medupi power stations returned to service on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two generating units at Majuba and one at Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.

In addition, Eskom said the entity is currently running on 5 021MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 760MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

"Loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort given the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns." – SAnews.gov.za