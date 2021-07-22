Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Eskom says it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm to 9pm this evening.

According to the State-owned entity, this is due to a shortage of generation capacity coupled with the severe cold weather.

It comes after the entity issued a warning about possible power cuts earlier today because of a severely constrained system.

“Unfortunately, a generation unit each at Tutuka and Medupi power stations were forced offline this afternoon, increasing the capacity constraints on the power system.

“Further, a unit each at Medupi and Tutuka, that were expected to return to service this afternoon has now been delayed, further contributing to the shortages,” Eskom explained.

According to the power utility, breakdowns currently total 14 137MW while planned maintenance is sitting at 2 924MW.

“Eskom regrets the inconvenience caused by these power constraints and would like to urge the public to reduce the usage of electricity to help ease the pressure on the power system,” the utility said, adding that it will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the performance of the system. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Gauteng welcomes walk-ins at vaccination centres

25195 Views
21 Jun 2021

35 - 49 age group to be vaccinated from 1 August

24815 Views
09 Jul 2021

SA moves to lockdown level 3, with tighter curfew and alcohol restrictions

71681 Views
15 Jun 2021

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

216812 Views
17 May 2021

Winter school break to now end on 19 July

8309 Views
28 Jun 2021

Vaccine registration now open for those aged 35 to 49

14747 Views
15 Jul 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter