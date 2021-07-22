Eskom says it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm to 9pm this evening.

According to the State-owned entity, this is due to a shortage of generation capacity coupled with the severe cold weather.

It comes after the entity issued a warning about possible power cuts earlier today because of a severely constrained system.

“Unfortunately, a generation unit each at Tutuka and Medupi power stations were forced offline this afternoon, increasing the capacity constraints on the power system.

“Further, a unit each at Medupi and Tutuka, that were expected to return to service this afternoon has now been delayed, further contributing to the shortages,” Eskom explained.

According to the power utility, breakdowns currently total 14 137MW while planned maintenance is sitting at 2 924MW.

“Eskom regrets the inconvenience caused by these power constraints and would like to urge the public to reduce the usage of electricity to help ease the pressure on the power system,” the utility said, adding that it will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the performance of the system. – SAnews.gov.za