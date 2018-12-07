Stage 1 load shedding underway

Friday, December 7, 2018

Eskom is currently implementing Stage1 load shedding following a small improvement in generation performance.

“We are load shedding below Stage 2 as we have seen a small improvement in generation performance and because of lower electricity demand on Fridays,” said the power utility on Friday.

On Thursday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan held a media briefing where he assured the public that his department and Eskom are hard at work to put a plan in place that will ensure stability.

On Friday, the power utility reminded customers to treat all electrical points “as live” during load shedding.

“Eskom would like to sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Stage 1 calls for 1000MW to be rotationally load shed nationally at a given period. Load shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

“We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand,” said the power utility.

Friday’s load shedding is expected to continue until 10pm. - SAnews.gov.za

