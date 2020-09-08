Stage 1 load shedding kicks in at 4pm

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Eskom says Stage 1 load shedding will only kick in at 16:00 and last until 22:00 on Tuesday.

The power utility attributed the suspension of load shedding until 16:00 to the return of more generation units. 

“As some units returned last night, there will be no load shedding between 08:00 and 16:00. However, please note that load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 16:00 -22:00 tonight,” said the power utility on Tuesday.  

After a week of rolling power cuts, Eskom suspended the day segment of its load shedding schedule, adding that it will communicate any changes to the supply situation.  – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

37587 Views
25 Aug 2020

COVID-19 TERS payments extended to 15 September

489 Views
08 Sep 2020

International travel restrictions, curfew remain under level 2

21086 Views
15 Aug 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

63487 Views
18 Jun 2020

SASSA changes disability grant payment dates

21375 Views
23 Jul 2020

Teacher Connect ensures safer schools

191 Views
08 Sep 2020

SA News on Facebook