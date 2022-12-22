Springs man arrested for assaulting police officer

Police in Gauteng have arrested the man captured on a video circulating on social media assaulting a police officer in Springs, Ekurhuleni.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, said the suspect assaulted the police officer following a confrontation during a routine patrol on Tuesday.

“The incident was recorded on video, which is currently circulating on social media.

“It is reported that two members on routine patrol came across about five people drinking in public. When the police warned them about public drinking, one of the men turned on the male police officer. The suspect then fled the scene. Back-up was called and the suspect was arrested later in the evening,” she said.

She said the suspect has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

“He will appear before the Springs Magistrates Court on Thursday,” Muridili said. – SAnews.gov.za