Spotlight on GBVF as Limpopo gears up to host summit

Thursday, October 13, 2022
The Limpopo provincial government will on Friday host a gender-based violence and femicide summit to collectively fight the scourge that has been named the second pandemic after Coronavirus.

The summit will be held under the theme: 'Accountability, accelerate and amplify now', at The Ranch resort, in Polokwane.

The summit will be a precursor to the upcoming National Presidential GBVF Summit, in November 2022.

The summit follows the President’s mandate earlier this year to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide to facilitate a second Presidential Summit to afford delegates to echo their voices regarding the scourge.

The GBVF summit aims to deepen the understanding of GBVF in the province, with a specific focus on the impact of GBVF by target groups, namely, women, the elderly, children, people with disabilities, pregnant women, LGBTQIA + individuals and men.

The GBV summit will also accelerate actions and accountability by key government departments and other stakeholders, provide a space for wider collaborative engagements between all stakeholders and strengthen the overall response to the prevention of GBVF in the province amongst others. – SAnews.gov.za

