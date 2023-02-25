Sport department congratulates Momentum Proteas

Saturday, February 25, 2023

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has congratulated the Momentum Proteas for reaching the finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time on Friday, 24 February.

The team reached the first-ever World Cup final after beating England by six runs.

The win on home soil, the department, means that South Africa will participate in the final of this prestigious event on Sunday, 26 February.

“We have no doubt that the Newlands crowd contributed to this historic win and we are hopeful of their continued support on Sunday,” the department said.

The department once again applauded the former South African cricketer, who is the current head coach of the South African women’s national squad, Hilton Moreeng, and his team.

Meanwhile, government said the women’s cricket team’s road to the final is a testament to how sports can foster greater social cohesion, nation-building and a shared national identity.

“This is the South African spirit in action,” government said.

Government also extended a heartfelt thank you to all South Africans who fully support the team. - SAnews.gov.za 

