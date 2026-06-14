Sport, Arts and Culture to host youth expo

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Ahead of the commemoration of Youth Day, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will on Monday, 15 June2026, host a Creative and Cultural Industries Youth Career Expo at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria.



“The Creative and Cultural Industries Youth Career Expo is aimed at exposing young people to sustainable career pathways, entrepreneurship opportunities and technical skills within the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI),” the department said ahead of the expo.



Held in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, the Department of Basic Education, State Theatre, and National Youth Development Agency, the expo will get underway at 8 am.



The expo will be held under the theme “RESET@50 – The Future Calls”, with the slogan “Our National Commitment to the Future, for Freedom Lives in Every Generation”, and is further anchored by the focus “Mapping the Barriers: Auditing Access for Economic Inclusion”.

“The sacrifices of our nation’s youth immensely contributed towards the movement for freedom, justice and equality, affirming that young people are drivers of transformation. This year marks the 50th anniversary (Golden Jubilee) of the symbolic struggle, a national milestone which will be commemorated through a year-long programme to honour the legacy of the class of 1976,” the department said.



It added that the commemoration serves to bridge the historic struggle for youth empowerment through equal education, inclusive economic participation and skills development.



“It seeks to mobilise society towards practical pathways that connect young people to opportunities. Furthermore, the Youth Month commemoration aims to promote active citizenship and showcase interventions that support youth employment and entrepreneurship. It will also strengthen partnerships across sectors and restore hope to young people facing unemployment, exclusion and related social challenges,” it said.



Cabinet recently called on all sectors of society to support initiatives aimed at empowering young people through education, skills development, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

This as the country is currently commemorating Youth Month, which is observed annually in June and will be commemorated on Youth Day on 16 June. Cabinet said the month provides an opportunity to honour the legacy of the youth of 1976 while reflecting on the progress made in expanding opportunities for younger generations in a democratic South Africa.



The 2026 national Youth Day commemoration will take place at the FNB Premium Parking (open field adjacent to the FNB Stadium) in Nasrec, City of Johannesburg, under the theme: “RESET @50 – Our National Commitment to the Future for Freedom Lives in Every Generation.”-SAnews.gov.za