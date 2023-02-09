Spectrum contributes R14 billion to the fiscus

The completion of the spectrum auction in the telecommunications sector has unlocked new investment and contributed R14 billion to the fiscus, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Radio spectrum is used by mobile networks, television, radio stations and other industries to transmit sound, videos, data and images through radio frequencies.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, the President said the completion of the spectrum auction paves the way for affordable and high-speed internet access for all.

“This will release valuable spectrum for the rollout of 5G mobile networks and will reduce the cost of data. During the course of this year, we will migrate the remaining households to digital television signal and complete the switch-off of analogue transmission,” Ramaphosa said.

Last year, government gave notice to the industry and affected parties of the intention to determine 31 March 2023 as the analogue switch-off date and the end of the dual illumination period.

Given the decline in applications for government subsidised Set-Top Boxes (STBs) between April and June 2022, the 30th of September 2022 was determined as a closing date for applications or registration for STB assistance.

As of 30 November 2022, there were at least 185 382 outstanding government STBs installations that needed to be complete.

The President was addressing a Joint Sitting of Parliament in the City Hall, Cape Town. - SAnews.gov.za