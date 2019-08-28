Special Provincial Funeral for Dr Ndlovu

Acting President David Mabuza has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2, for the late struggle stalwart and freedom fighter, Dr Thandi Cynthia Ndlovu.

“A Special Official Provincial Funeral Category 2 entails elements of police ceremonial honours in line with the Presidency’s State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy, for distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa,” the Presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dr Ndlovu passed away on Saturday in a car accident in Rustenburg, in the North West Province.

Acting President Mabuza has ordered that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations in the Gauteng Province until the evening of the burial.

Details of the funeral service for the late Dr Ndlovu will be communicated by the Gauteng Provincial Government.

Dr Ndlovu ran the fulcrum of the struggle for the liberation of South Africa, sacrificing her education to join the African National Congress (ANC) and its military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe at an early age. She later became a senior political commissar responsible for literacy and education and a Military Commander while in exile.

Upon her return from exile, she ran a private medical practice and delivered medical services to a population of 200 000 people in informal settlements.

In 2007, she established Motheo Construction, one of South Africa’s first leading black female-owned construction companies and leading provider of social housing in the country.

Dr Ndlovu received various awards in her work and continued to be a leading example to those who came after her, both in academic pursuit and as a leading businesswoman.

The Presidency said she led an impeccable life as a political activist and a champion for women empowerment. – SAnews.gov.za