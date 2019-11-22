Special Official Funeral for King of the amaXhosa

The late King of the amaXhosa, King Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu, is to be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 1, which means the funeral will have military ceremonial elements.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy on Friday, 29 November 2019, when the King will be laid to rest.

This was announced by the Presidency in a statement on Thursday.

It said the National Flag will fly at half-mast throughout the country from Monday until the evening of Friday.

Sigcawu became King of amaXhosa in 2006 and led his people until his passing on 14 November 2019.

He was also the first King in South Africa to be crowned in 2015 after the democratic recognition of traditional leadership.

“President Ramaphosa has paid tribute to Kumkani Zwelonke as an outstanding leader who had served his people with selfless dedication,” said the Presidency. – SAnews.gov.za