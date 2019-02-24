Special Investigations Unit Tribunal appointed

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the establishment of a Special Tribunal to swiftly recover monies and assets lost by state institutions through irregular and corrupt means.

The Special Tribunal, led by Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya, will fast track the finalisation of matters that the Special Investigating Unit refers for civil litigation following the conclusion of their investigations for both public and private sectors persons and entities.

The Presidency said these are matters where the SIU would have referred to civil litigation contracts entered into by state institutions to be declared irregularly invalid or set aside.



“Fast-tracking these matters through the Special Tribunal will enable the SIU to recover monies and or assets lost by state institutions through irregular and corrupt means; thus ensuring that those who are responsible for the loss of monies and or assets by state institutions are held accountable,” the Presidency said on Sunday.

The powers and functions of the Special Tribunal are to adjudicate upon any civil proceedings brought before it by a SIU in its own name or on behalf of a state institution or any interested party as defined by the regulations, emanating from the investigation by such SIU.

Such civil proceedings will be based on the outcomes from the investigations by SIU, the Presidency said.



Makhanya, appointed as the President of the Tribunal for a period of 3 years, will be supported by seven other judges.

These are Judges Icantharuby Pillay, Johannes Eksteen, Selewe Peter Mothle Lebogang Modiba, Thina Siwendu, David van Zyl and Sirajudien Desai. - SAnews.gov.za