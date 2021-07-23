Speaker proposes extraordinary extended debate on civil unrest

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Thandi Modise has proposed an extraordinary extended debate on the recent civil unrest, looting and destruction of property.

Modise made the proposal in a memorandum to political parties represented in the National Assembly.

In her memorandum, Modise suggested that the debate be scheduled as soon as possible when the NA reconvenes in early August, preferably during the first week of House sittings.

Modise also recommended that reports of committees already involved in oversight activities on the unrest inform the proposed extraordinary extended NA debate, meaning these committees should prioritise their engagements, confer if necessary, and report to the National Assembly as soon as possible before the House reconvenes.

“Deliberation on these reports during the proposed extraordinary debate may lead to further enquiries. So, one or two weeks should be added to the NA’s forthcoming quarter. This would provide more opportunities for questions to Cabinet Ministers and for committee deliberations. Questions to Cabinet Ministers concerned with the unrest should be prioritised.

“The NA Programme Committee (NAPC) will be convened soon to finalise these arrangements. If there are deadlines for Question Sessions, dates may have to be secured and communicated before the NAPC meeting,” Modise said in her memorandum. – SAnews.gov.za