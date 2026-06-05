South Africa welcomes AU's year of water declaration

Friday, June 5, 2026

South Africa has welcomed the African Union's declaration of 2026 as the Year of Water, an important recognition that water security is fundamental to achieving the continent's developmental aspirations.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Incomati and Maputo Watercourse Commission (INMACOM), held in Boksburg, Johannesburg, on Friday, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina said the declaration appropriately places water at the centre of discussions on economic growth, climate resilience, food security, public health and sustainable development.

“It also reinforces the urgency of strengthening investment in water infrastructure, water resource protection and climate adaptation across the continent," Majodina said.

The inaugural Council of Ministers meeting of INMACOM, a regional body responsible for the cooperative management of the Incomati and Maputo river systems, coincided with the fifth anniversary of the commission's establishment.

The Minister said the meeting reflected the enduring importance of regional cooperation in managing shared water resources.

"Rivers do not acknowledge borders; they connect landscapes, communities, economies and ecosystems. In doing so, they remind us that our futures are inextricably linked," Majodina said.

She noted that the meeting was taking place during Africa Month, which commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity, the predecessor of the African Union.

She said the work of INMACOM embodies the principles of Pan-Africanism, regional integration and African-led solutions to common challenges.

Majodina also highlighted South Africa's role as co-host, alongside France, of an upcoming global dialogue on investment in water.

She said the initiative presents an opportunity to mobilise international partnerships, innovative financing mechanisms and strategic investments needed to address growing global water challenges confronting nations across the world.

"It is a recognition that water is no longer simply an environmental issue, but a strategic development imperative and a critical enabler of economic transformation," she said.

Majodina stressed that water has become an increasingly strategic resource in the 21st century, playing a central role in economic growth, climate resilience, social stability and regional integration.

“Around the world, the question of how nations share and manage water resources is becoming one of the most important determinants of sustainable development.”

She said Southern Africa's experience demonstrates how countries can use cooperation to manage shared resources for mutual benefit rather than allowing them to become sources of conflict.

Through our shared commitment to transboundary water governance, we have demonstrated that water can serve not only as a resource for development, but also as an instrument for peace, diplomacy and regional unity. The establishment of INMACOM five years ago represented a significant advancement in this vision.

“Through the signing of the Establishment Agreement, our Member States reaffirmed their collective commitment to the equitable and reasonable utilisation, protection, sustainable development and integrated management of the Incomati and Maputo watercourses,” Majodina said.

Strengthening response to emerging challenges

The Minister warned that climate change, rapid urbanisation, population growth and rising water demand are placing increasing pressure on water resources across the region.

More frequent droughts and severe flooding events require countries to strengthen their collective capacity to plan, adapt and respond to emerging challenges, she said.

Majodina emphasised that the future resilience of Southern African countries will depend largely on how effectively they manage shared water resources through stronger institutions, scientific research, data-sharing, and innovation.

She reiterated South Africa's commitment to the objectives of INMACOM and to working with Mozambique and Eswatini to ensure the sustainable management of the Incomati and Maputo river systems, which support agriculture, industry, energy generation, biodiversity, and water supply for millions of people.

Highlighting the broader significance of water security, Majodina said it lies at the heart of Africa's development ambitions.

"Without water security, there can be no food security. Without water security, there can be no industrialisation. Without water security, there can be no meaningful social development or sustainable economic transformation," Majodina said. – SAnews.gov.za