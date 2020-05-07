South Africa records 8232 COVID-19 cases

Thursday, May 7, 2020

South Africa has 8232 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 161 deaths.

In a statement on Thursday, the Health Department reported eight more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total national deaths to 161.

Of these deaths, two are from KwaZulu-Natal and six from the Western Cape.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients,” said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The provincial breakdown of cases is as follows:

Case Data

Provinces                Total cases for 7 May 2020

Eastern Cape                    929

Free State                         134

Gauteng                           1804

KwaZulu-Natal                1204

Limpopo                           41

Mpumalanga                   59

North West                      40

Northern Cape               27

Western Cape                3994

Unknown                        0

Total                                8232

 

The provincial breakdown of COVID-19 deaths is as follows:

Province                 Deaths

Eastern Cape          18

Free State                6

Gauteng                  15

KwaZulu Natal        40

Limpopo                  3

Mpumalanga          0

North West             0

Northern Cape       0

Western Cape        79

Total                        161

 

Testing Data

Meanwhile, a total  of  292 153 tests have been conducted to date with 12 774 tests done in the past 24 hours.

The provincial breakdown is as follows: 

Sector          Total tested             New tested

Private          146 774        50%   6 534            51%

Public           145 379        50%   6 240            49%

Grand Total   292 153                  12 774

-SAnews.gov.za

 

 

