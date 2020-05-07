South Africa records 8232 COVID-19 cases
South Africa has 8232 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 161 deaths.
In a statement on Thursday, the Health Department reported eight more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total national deaths to 161.
Of these deaths, two are from KwaZulu-Natal and six from the Western Cape.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients,” said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
The provincial breakdown of cases is as follows:
Case Data
Provinces Total cases for 7 May 2020
Eastern Cape 929
Free State 134
Gauteng 1804
KwaZulu-Natal 1204
Limpopo 41
Mpumalanga 59
North West 40
Northern Cape 27
Western Cape 3994
Unknown 0
Total 8232
The provincial breakdown of COVID-19 deaths is as follows:
Province Deaths
Eastern Cape 18
Free State 6
Gauteng 15
KwaZulu Natal 40
Limpopo 3
Mpumalanga 0
North West 0
Northern Cape 0
Western Cape 79
Total 161
Testing Data
Meanwhile, a total of 292 153 tests have been conducted to date with 12 774 tests done in the past 24 hours.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Sector Total tested New tested
Private 146 774 50% 6 534 51%
Public 145 379 50% 6 240 49%
Grand Total 292 153 12 774
-SAnews.gov.za