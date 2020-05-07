South Africa records 8232 COVID-19 cases

South Africa has 8232 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 161 deaths.

In a statement on Thursday, the Health Department reported eight more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total national deaths to 161.

Of these deaths, two are from KwaZulu-Natal and six from the Western Cape.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients,” said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The provincial breakdown of cases is as follows:

Case Data

Provinces Total cases for 7 May 2020

Eastern Cape 929

Free State 134

Gauteng 1804

KwaZulu-Natal 1204

Limpopo 41

Mpumalanga 59

North West 40

Northern Cape 27

Western Cape 3994

Unknown 0

Total 8232

The provincial breakdown of COVID-19 deaths is as follows:

Province Deaths

Eastern Cape 18

Free State 6

Gauteng 15

KwaZulu Natal 40

Limpopo 3

Mpumalanga 0

North West 0

Northern Cape 0

Western Cape 79

Total 161

Testing Data

Meanwhile, a total of 292 153 tests have been conducted to date with 12 774 tests done in the past 24 hours.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Sector Total tested New tested

Private 146 774 50% 6 534 51%

Public 145 379 50% 6 240 49%

Grand Total 292 153 12 774

