South Africa records 800 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 801 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which represents a 5.5% positivity rate.

A statement issued by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said South Africa has since the start of the pandemic recorded 3 685 120 laboratory-confirmed cases.

The institute noted that due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health, there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported.

The department reported 62 COVID-19 deaths, and of these 6 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed fatalities to 99 609.

“The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 564 491 with a recovery rate of 96.7%,” the department said.

Meanwhile, 32 126 152 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, with 92 015 administered on Monday. – SAnews.gov.za