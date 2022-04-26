South Africa records 1 954 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has in the past 24 hours recorded 1 954 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 764 865.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said this increase represents a 19.3% positivity rate.

“The majority of new cases today [Monday] are from Gauteng (55%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases,” the NICD said.

Thirty deaths were also reported, and of these, two occurred in the past 24-48 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 100 333 to date.

The Department of Health reported that a cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 634 446 with a recovery rate of 96,5%.

As at 19:00, 34 659 733 vaccines were administered. – SAnews.gov.za