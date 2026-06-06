South Africa-Italy Agriculture Forum to strengthen agricultural ties

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and Italy's Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests, Francesco Lollobrigida, will next week host the inaugural South Africa-Italy Agriculture Business Forum in Cape Town as the two countries seek to deepen cooperation in agriculture, agro-processing and trade.

The forum, scheduled for 9 and 10 June 2026 in the Western Cape, is expected to bring together business leaders, innovators and policymakers from both countries to explore new opportunities for investment, technology exchange and market access.

Held under the theme, “South Africa and Italy Building Resilient, Value-Added Agri-Business Partnerships: From the Soil to the Shelf,” the forum aims to advance economic development through international collaboration and promote sustainable growth within the agricultural sector.

The forum will be a key opportunity to open up new avenues for investment and industrial cooperation, strengthening a growth axis aimed at the internationalisation of African agriculture.

The two-day event will begin with a high-level institutional plenary session, thematic panel discussions and business-to-business and business-to-government meetings involving delegates from both countries. The second day will feature site visits to local companies operating within the agricultural value chain.

Discussions will focus on a range of strategic sectors, including agri-food production, fruit and vegetable cultivation, food processing, packaging solutions, agricultural machinery and equipment, agri-technology and digital agriculture, livestock innovation, water and natural resource management, climate-resilient farming, protected agriculture, sustainability and carbon farming.

As part of the visit, Steenhuisen and Lollobrigida are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in agriculture, agro-processing, innovation and market access. – SAnews.gov.za