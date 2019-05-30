SONA set for 20 June

With the new Cabinet Ministers appointed, President Cyril Ramaphosa will now turn his focus to the State of the Nation Address (SONA), where he will outline the vision and plans for the country.

The date for SONA is set for 20 June after Parliament's Presiding Officers received a letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa, Parliament said on Wednesday.

This will be the first SONA of the sixth term of Parliament following the National and Provincial Elections.

The June SONA will be delivered at 7pm, as has been the case in recent years.

At an appropriate time, the Presiding Officers said they will apprise the public of the details of the SONA ceremony, which is the second this year, and the necessary preparations being put in place in line with the institution’s Constitutional functions.

The President announced his Cabinet on Wednesday evening, which comprises 28 Ministers, a reduction from the 36 of the previous administration. For the first time, 50% of the Ministers are women. There is also a significant number of young Ministers.

The President also appointed 33 Deputy Ministers, just three fewer than there were previously.

The swearing in ceremony for the Ministers and Deputy Ministers will take place today. - SAnews.gov.za