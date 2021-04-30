Social relief distress grant comes to an end

Friday, April 30, 2021

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has issued a reminder that the R350 Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant for unemployed people, comes to an end on 30 April 2021.

“This means that no new applications will be accepted after this date. However, all applications which have been approved and who have not yet received the money will still be paid,” SASSA said in a statement.

The grant formed part of the R500 billion economic and social relief measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April last year, as part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SASSA has urged qualifying applicants whose applications were declined for the period from February to March 2021 to appeal by going to the website at https://SRD.sassa.gov.za and follow the links for reconsideration.

“If you do not appeal, the declined application will not be reconsidered. The appeal period closes on 31 May 2021. No appeals will be considered after this date,” the agency said. -  SAnews.gov.za

