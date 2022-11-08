Skills audits for public servants in the KZN administration

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, says skills audits are being conducted for all public servants in the provincial administration, including municipalities, which have more than 200 000 employees.

Dube-Ncube said the skills audits are aimed at delivering high quality services to citizens, while building a capable and competent workforce.

“The skills audit will assist us to ascertain whether as the KwaZulu-Natal provincial administration we have the required skills set to deliver services to our people. The skills audit in all the municipalities has been finalised, while the skills audit in government departments will be finalised in 2023,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier was speaking during the first day of the Government Capacity and Performance Review Conference, which is underway at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

The three-day conference, being held from 7 - 9 November 2022, is informed by the 10-year anniversary of the adoption of the National Development Plan (NDP) developed in 2012.

Hosted by the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Premier, University of KwaZulu-Natal and the National Planning Commission, the conference is centred on this commitment by the government over the last 10 years through the NDP.

It seeks to ascertain the extent to which government has manifested this commitment 10 years later.

Chapter 13 of the NDP commits government to building its own capacity for the efficient and effective delivery of services, and to close the trust deficit between the government and citizens.

Addressing the delegates, Dube-Ncube said the conference confronted the challenge of uneven implementation that arises out of capacity inadequacy across the state and manifesting in uneven outcomes at local, provincial and national government.

“We are clear that these skills gaps lead to, and are also a result of weak accountability, persistent corruption emanating from a leadership skills deficit. A functional and integrated government requires a professional, responsive and meritocratic public service cadre that is obsessed with efficiency and citizen-focused delivery,” Dube-Ncube said.

She emphasised that to be able to lead a state that is capable of playing a developmental and transformative role, public service must be immersed in the development agenda, but must be insulated from undue political interference.

“These factors must interact together in one direction to achieve the National Development Plan goals, and to lead the thorough-going transformation of our country at all levels,” the Premier said.

In addressing this challenge in KwaZulu-Natal, the Premier said at least 100% of municipal officials have been audited for skills and revealed training needs for senior managers in financial management; strategic capability and leadership; risk management; change management; policy development; and monitoring and evaluation, among others.

Framework for Mentorship and Coaching

She said the province has developed a Framework for Mentorship and Coaching to address the findings of the skills audit.

Councillors are currently being capacitated on the complexities of the District Development Model, through the Integrated Councillor Induction Programme and Sector Based Councillor Orientation Workshops.

“The capacity development of public servants has been conducted with 791 officials already trained. The repositioned Provincial Training Academy is prioritising key skills and capacity building interventions to improve service delivery in partnership with the National School of Governance (NSG) and other institutions.

“Our partnerships are not only ensuring that the curriculum offered in universities responds to the economy and skills needed by the province but to partner with university and NSG in the skilling, reskilling and upskilling of public servants,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier announced that the Provincial Anti-Corruption Implementation Plan has been drafted based on the National Anti-Corruption Strategy that was approved in 2020.

In addition, the Office of the Premier, together with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the Special Investigations Unit, the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority are working together as a forum in conducting the ethics and anti-corruption awareness campaigns.

The conference brings together a variety of stakeholders working in the field of state capacity and government performance. These include academics from across South African universities, researchers, public servants and cabinet leaders. – SAnews.gov.za