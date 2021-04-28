Six suspects to appear on fraud charges

A magistrate, medical doctor and licensing officials are expected to appear in the Eerstehoek Regional Court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday on allegations of the irregular and corrupt issuing of a driving licence.

The suspects - KwaZulu Natal magistrate Bonginkosi Mtshali (56), Dr Makhomba Nkambule (56), examiner ST Thwala (44), BJ Mamba (56), SM Mathebula (43) and ZM Ndhlandhla (35) allegedly conspired to ensure that a driving licence was issued to Mtshali fraudulently.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the offence was committed in 2018 at Elukwatini licensing centre.

Five of the suspects, the medical doctor, three driving licence examiners and a data capturer were arrested last week in a joint operation by the South African Police Services and the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit from the RTMC.

The magistrate was arrested in Empangeni a week before. The suspects face charges relating to conspiracy to commit fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

The suspects are out on R2 000 bail each. –SAnews.gov.za