SIU uncovers maladministration in awarding of Free State bursaries

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

An investigation into the affairs of the Office of the Premier in the Free State has uncovered serious maladministration and the awarding of bursaries to foreign nationals, relatives and a deceased student.

Acting Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Leonard Lekgetho said the investigation was initiated following a referral from the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) concerning irregularities.

Addressing the media in Pretoria on Tuesday, Lekgetho said the AGSA’s reports from 2019 and 2020 revealed serious irregularities in the management of bursaries and funds intended to educate and uplift youth in the Free State.

The awarding of the bursaries in question took place during Ace Magashule’s tenure as Premier. The investigation was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa under Proclamation 123 of 2023.

“The SIU’s investigation revealed that officials approved bursaries negligently, failed to comply with the eligibility criteria, and irregularly extended bursary contracts,” Lekgetho said.

Lekgetho said the investigation confirmed that a deceased student had received bursaries from both Office of the Premier and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

“The Office of the Premier paid R34 891.60 to the University of the Free State, which deposited the money into a suspense account after the student's death. NSFAS also paid R13 000 into the student's bank account, which his parents used.

“Since the student had died before completing his studies, the funds could not be recovered, especially since the proclamation did not cover NSFAS. The parents also lack the means to pay back the money.

"The SIU identified the officials who approved the bursary and extension, resulting in the payment of R34 891.60, as well as funding courses the student failed to complete, resulting in breach of contractual and policy obligations,” Lekgetho said.

The investigation also showed that seven students who received the bursary were foreign nationals, with six students then funded on a merit basis as top achievers.

However, the SIU found no approval to deviate from the policy, which specifies that bursaries are for South African citizens residing in the Free State, and this resulted in an expenditure of R576 734.48.

According to Lekgetho, in total, an amount of R8.3 million was spent, benefiting 161 students and 16 officials from various government departments.

Lekgetho said the SIU has made 38 disciplinary referrals against the implicated officials, including human resources officials, administration clerks, Assistant, Deputy Directors and Directors.

The unit also uncovered that in one instance, a degree that was supposed to be finalised in three years ended up being finalised in seven years, and throughout these years, the bursary was awarded.

In their investigations, the SIU uncovered that an official awarded bursaries to relatives without following due process.

In some cases, the Office of the Premier awarded bursaries to applicants for qualifications not included in the 2018-19 Provincial Workplace Skills Plan.

The SIU said it had signed 18 acknowledgements of debt totalling R1.9 million with individuals who received undue benefits from the bursary scheme.

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae welcomed the investigation and committed her administration to supporting the SIU investigations.

“Our objective is to ensure that eligibility requirements, approval, and oversight mechanisms are clearly defined and consistently applied,” she said.

She said the disciplinary process for the eight employees involved in these irregularities would be executed. - SAnews.gov.za