SIU, SABC consider reviewing contract ruling

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the SABC have made an application seeking an order reviewing and setting aside the decision to appoint Sekela Xabiso CA Incorporated as a service provided to the SABC.

This follows a recent Gauteng Local Division ruling that found that the appointment did meet the requirements of the SABC procurement prescripts.

In a brief statement, the SIU said it was studying the judgement in detail and in consultation with the SABC will consider the appropriate legal remedies.

“The SABC investigation is still ongoing and a final report will be submitted to Presidency in due course,” said the SIU.

The SIU and the public broadcaster, according to media reports, had asked the court to set aside a service agreement signed in 2016 with advisory firm SekelaXabiso (SkX) in terms of which the public broadcaster is supposed to pay more than R6 million. – SAnews.gov.za

