SIU recommends criminal charges in Mpumalanga R5.5m PPE tender

Friday, June 4, 2021

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has recommended that criminal and disciplinary action be taken against a Mpumalanga CoGTA official for their role in the awarding of a R5.5 million PPE tender.

In a statement, the SIU said its investigation had found that the supply chain management process had not been competitive and cost effective as only one quotation was obtained for the supply of surgical gloves and hand sanitizer.

“The contract was also awarded to the brother of an official who was part of the Bid Adjudication Committee,” reads the statement.

The SIU added that it would recommend that civil proceedings be instituted to review and set aside the contract.

SIU head, Adv Andy Mothibi, this week told Parliament that the unit was investigating PPE procurement related corruption valued at R14.2 billion.

According to media reports, Mothibi told Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services that the SIU had made "significant progress and impact" in investigating PPE fraud. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

111798 Views
17 May 2021

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine now open for those over 60

242079 Views
16 Apr 2021

Home affairs extends validity of asylum seekers, refugee status

24896 Views
06 May 2021

Social relief distress grant comes to an end

21372 Views
30 Apr 2021

Pension payout points to be used to register senior citizens for COVID-19 vaccine

962 Views
04 Jun 2021

Domestic Violence Amendment Act to better protect GBV victims

31065 Views
13 Feb 2020

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter