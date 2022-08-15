SIU to probe Mogale City security tender

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will conduct an investigation into a security tender awarded by the Mogale City Local Municipality.

According to SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, the investigation will cover the period reaching as far back as 2018.

“The probe will focus on any payments made that may not have been fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective, or contrary to applicable legislation.

“The SIU will also seek to determine whether there was any related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the municipality or losses suffered by the municipality or the State.

“Furthermore, the SIU will investigate whether there was any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by contractors, officials or employees of the municipality, the suppliers or service providers of the municipality, or any other person or entity,” he explained.

Kganyago said the investigation was authorised after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation sanctioning the probe.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the SIU to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of Mogale City Local Municipality in Gauteng province, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State through corruption and negligence under Proclamation R.85 of 2022.

“The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between 1 January 2018 and 12 August 2022, the date of the publication of the proclamation, or before 1 January 2018 and after the date of this proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated,” he said.

Kganyago said if appropriate, the corruption busting unit will institute civil litigation in the Special Tribunal to recover any financial losses for the State, and also refer any criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority for prosecution. - SAnews.gov.za