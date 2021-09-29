SIU investigates more Digital Vibes allegations

The Special Investigating Unit says it will continue its investigation into the infamous R150 million Digital Vibes communications contract.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa released the unit’s report into the awarding of the contract by the National Department of Health.

The corruption busting unit found that the awarding of the National Health Insurance (NHI) and COVID-19 communications contracts to Digital Vibes was “fraudulent, irregular”.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the unit will be engaging more work regarding the contract.

“We can … say that the investigation is still continuing because we are now looking at further evidence that came to our attention after we have given the report to the president,” Kganyago said.

He added that the SIU has approached the Special Tribunal to have the contract set aside to ensure that any money acquired illegally is returned to state coffers.

“We ... want to make sure that all the R150 million that was spent irregularly should be taken back to the department of health. Secondly, we have made referrals to the department and that has resulted, among others, with the suspension of [National Health Director General Dr Sandile Buthelezi] and we are having seven other people who need to be dealt with in terms of disciplinary hearings,” Kganyago said.

He said criminal prosecutions are also being considered by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“We have also sent referrals to the [NPA] in terms of the criminality that we have found. We hope that all of this will be dealt with speedily,” Kganyago said. – SAnews.gov.za