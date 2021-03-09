SIU to investigate Mogalakwena Local Municipality

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration at Mogalakwena Local Municipality in Limpopo.

The unit will also use the proclamation to recover any losses suffered by the municipality or State.

The investigation will probe transactions relevant to, connected with or that involve persons, entities or contracts investigated under authority of the Proclamation.

The proclamation, dated 5 March 2021, authorises the SIU to look at alleged serious maladministration in connection with Mogalakwena’s affairs, improper or unlawful conduct of the municipality’s officials, as well as unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property.

The SIU will also probe unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive acts and transactions; practices having a bearing upon State property, and intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property.

The SIU will also investigate serious harm to the interests of the public.

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa has amended Proclamation R12 of 2018, which authorises the SIU to look into the affairs of the Roads Agency Limpopo.

The proclamation will now scrutinise the procurement of or contracting for goods, works or services by or on behalf of the agency, and payments made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost effective relating to 24 contracts.

The following will also be investigated: maladministration in the affairs of the agency and any losses or prejudice suffered by the agency or the State as a result of such maladministration, in relation to the increase of the fees of the chairperson of the agency’s board; fees or salary payments made to the agency’s board members, in respect of board fees, contrary to applicable legislation; manuals, guidelines, practice notes, circulars or instructions issued by National Treasury or the Provincial Treasury. – SAnews.gov.za

