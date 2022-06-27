SIU freezes luxury property linked to former NLC chairperson

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order to freeze a luxury property owned by Vhuthanda Investment, whose sole director is former National Lotteries Commission board chairperson, Prof Alfred Nevhutanda.

In a statement on Monday, the SIU said the property was allegedly bought for approximately R27 million with money from National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

“A SIU probe has revealed that the property was funded by NPOs with the money they have received, under the auspices of grant funding, from NLC. At the time of the purchase, Prof Nevhuthanda was chairperson of the NLC board.

“Five NPOs applied for grant funding at [the] NLC and were jointly funded to the tune of over R100 million. Immediately after funding was received, the NPOs transferred money to a legal firm for the purchase of the property and the furniture,” said the SIU.

The unit said the R100 million in grant funding was purported to be for community empowerment projects like athletics tracks in the North West and Mpumalanga, old age homes in the North West and Limpopo, and a rehabilitation centre in Soshanguve, Gauteng. – SAnews.gov.za