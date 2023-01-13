SIU, AFU obtain freeze order linked to lotteries commission probes

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), together with the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), have obtained an order to freeze at least five properties, including a luxury Midrand home linked to Kwaito music legend Arthur Mafokate.

The preservation order is related to the SIU’s investigations into the affairs of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

According to the SIU, the properties are linked to “the siphoning of lotteries grant funding meant for community development projects”.

“The SIU investigations in the affairs of the [NLC] have revealed that five non-profit organisations (NPO) received grant funding of approximately R56.3 million for community development projects in South Africa.

“The SIU investigations revealed that the acquisition of the preserved properties was funded by the NPOs with money they had received, under the auspices of grant funding, from the NLC. The properties, therefore, constitute proceeds of unlawful activities hence the application for a preservation order pending the final determination of the application for final forfeiture,” an SIU statement read.

The organisations are the Taung Culural Music and Arts Expo, South African Art and Development Association (SAADA), Dinosys, Matieni Community Centre, and Zibsicraft (Pty) Ltd.

The properties that have been preserved are:

A luxury property in Midrand linked to musician and director of SAADA, Arthur Mafokate

A luxury property in Cape Town linked to the Ramulifho Family Trust represented by former NLC legal representative and Trustee Lesley Ramulifho

A plot in Pretoria owned by former NLC board chairperson Alfred Nevhutanda and his wife Tshilidzi.

A luxury property in Pretoria linked to the Marang Family Trust represented by the head of the NLC’s legal division Tsietsi Maselwa

A portion of a farm owned by the BDH Group represented by William Elias Huma who was a board member of the NLC

“[They] are prohibited and restrained from selling, disposing of, leasing, transferring, donating, or dealing in any manner whatsoever with respect to the immovable properties.

“The collaboration between the NPA’s AFU and SIU is part of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which sees law enforcement agencies coming together to eradicate corruption in South Africa,” the SIU said. – SAnews.gov.za