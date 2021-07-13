Situation remains calm in Limpopo, says Premier

With the violent protests taking place in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha says the situation in the province remains calm.

“So far, only one truck was torched in Dennilton last night. Police have been able to disperse a mob that was trying to loot Dennilton mall,” Mathabatha said on Tuesday.

Addressing a media briefing on the province’s response to the ongoing public violence in the country, he said the security cluster has information on people who are trying to cause public violence in the province and they are being monitored, as well as attended to.

“We call upon people to not live in fear because the government will safeguard their lives and property. Our people must work together and report all incidents and threats coming from their places of residence and work, and across the spectrum,” the Premier said.

A report from the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster indicates that the province is ready for any eventuality that may arise.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) is ready to deal with any dissidents who may wish to spoil our provincial resolution that we will not be part of any destruction of property and public violence.

“Destruction in its very nature brings along unintended consequences that are unfathomed, therefore as Limpopo, we urge our communities to be vigilant and be on high alert.

“As a province, we cannot afford to interrupt our COVID-19 rollout programme and we will not be part of the public violence,” Mathabatha said.

He encouraged citizens to adhere to the non-pharmaceutical interventions for COVID-19 and avoid gatherings.

The Premier condemned the public violence that has taken place, as it infringes on the rights of South Africans.

“These acts of violence result in the destruction of property, destroy lives and livelihoods and in the main, infringe on the human rights of other citizens, as enshrined in the Constitution.

“The public violence we are experiencing equally affects us negatively. Today, most of our law-abiding citizens are living in fear and that cannot be allowed in our constitutional democracy,” Mathabatha said. – SAnews.gov.za