Sisulu orders probe into Department of Water and Sanitation

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu has appointed Advocate Terry Motau to lead a team of lawyers to probe corruption allegation reports at the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

“I have directed Motau and a team that he is going to be working with, that l want all reports on fraud, corruption and irregular expenditure of the department and all Water Boards to be reviewed and all recommendations implemented. Officials and service providers involved in corruption must face the consequences,” the Minister said on Tuesday.

Sisulu said there is a lack of consequence management in the DWS, and as a result, many officials implicated in fraud and corruption remain at work or are suspended with pay.

 She said priority must be given to all allegations facing Water Boards and senior managers of the DWS.

“I received a report that more than R16 Billion worth of projects have been issued irregularly, including blanket corruption and fraud by officials, to an extent of awarding tenders to themselves and close relatives. This will not happen on my watch,” Sisulu said.

Motau has been involved in a number of high-profile investigations with the recent one being the “Great Bank Heist” which focused on corruption and looting at VBS Bank in Limpopo.

“We believe that Motau has the necessary experience and will lead a team of professionals to make sure that in the water sector there is consequence management and value for money,” the Minister said. –SAnews.gov.za

 

