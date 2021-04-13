Sisulu to assess Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works progress

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, will on Wednesday conduct an inspection at the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works.

The Minister’s visit is aimed at seeing first-hand what progress has been made to have the facility operate optimally. 

“The City of Tshwane was instructed by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation during its oversight visits to the facility in 2019 and 2020 to promptly deal with the water and wastewater challenges which continue to pose serious health risks to communities,” said the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Since then, said the department in a statement on Tuesday, the city has managed to restore some level of normalcy at the works.

This includes the completion of all excavations to the design levels, fully installing two X belt presses and dredging of the maturation dam, as well as supplying chlorine on an ongoing basis.

In February this year, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) held an inquiry into the state of rivers in the City of Tshwane, subsequent to which communities and the various water users reported a case to the Chapter 9 institution. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Post Office to pay out R350 grants

9957 Views
11 Mar 2021

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

230796 Views
25 Aug 2020

UIF begins processing new COVID-19 TERS applications

6323 Views
05 Mar 2021

Avian Influenza outbreak confirmed on Ekurhuleni farm

287 Views
13 Apr 2021

SA moves to lockdown Alert Level 1

50871 Views
28 Feb 2021

Petrol price increases in April

5816 Views
06 Apr 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter