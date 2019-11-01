Sinkhole forces closure of Delmas Road

Friday, November 1, 2019

A sinkhole has led to the closure of both sections of Delmas Road (Road R50) to traffic.

“Motorists in and around the area are advised to make use of a detour route D781 which is a gravel route linking R50 road to the R25 route,” the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport said in a statement on Friday.

The road is closed from the intersection at Elandsfontein Road as well as at the intersection of R50 and R25 (access will be given to residents only).

The department discovered the formation of a sinkhole depression along the R50/Delmas Road during routine maintenance. 

“The steep gradient was temporarily filled for easy passage, with cracks being monitored and recorded daily. The precautionary measure is due to a road surface that continues to deteriorate as a result of a sinkhole,” the department said

The closure is expected to be in effect for the foreseeable future as engineers and officials conduct studies to arrive at a sustainable solution. –SAnews.gov.za

 

