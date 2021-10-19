Shortlisting panel for nomination of Chief Justice receives public comment

The shortlisting panel scrutinising nominations by the public for the position of Chief Justice has received 564 submissions of public comment in favour of or in objection to nominees.

The period for public comment closed on Friday, 15 October 2021.



In a statement on Tuesday, panel chairperson Judge Navanethem (Navi) Pillay expressed the panel’s appreciation for public participation in this process.



The Presidency said submissions vary greatly in substance and volume.



The panel will now give each nominee an opportunity to comment on the public submissions made in respect of his or her nomination.



“Upon receipt of the comments of the nominees the Panel will commence with the assessment and evaluation of each candidature in order to compile a shortlist of three to five candidates for submission to, and further consideration by the President,” the Presidency said in a statement.



The eight nominees for the position of Chief Justice are Judge President John Hlophe, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Justice Mandisa Maya, Dr Wallace Amos Mgoqi, Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, Adv. Alan Nelson, SC and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The panel anticipates that it would submit its shortlist of three to five names to the President by no later than 29 October 2021. – SAnews.gov.za